Orientation prog on BNSS held

NAHARLAGUN, 13 Dec: Thirty-six police officers and Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service officers engaged in ground-level law enforcement participated in a two-day orientation programme on the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, which concluded at the Administrative Training Institute (ATI) here on Friday.

“The programme was aimed at equipping the officers with updated knowledge and skills to enhance their effectiveness in implementing the new provisions of procedural criminal laws of the country,” ATI Director (Training) Pate Marik informed in a release.

The sessions were conducted by legal experts Jaya Doji and Nega Taying from the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority.

“Their comprehensive approach focused on the key legal, procedural, and ethical aspects of the BNSS,2023, ensuring that participants gained a nuanced understanding of the latest provisions and their implications for field operations,” Marik said.