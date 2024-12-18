According top priority to edn sector, says Ering

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 17 Dec: Pasighat-West MLA Ninong Ering said that he is according top priority to the education sector and is working to promote meritorious students to help them compete in various state and national level competitive examinations.

“I am helping many APCS and IAS aspirants from poor families in my constituency every year, and have observed a positive outcome in this regard,” he said.

Attending a teachers-parents interaction meeting conducted by the school management committee (SMC) of the government primary school (GPS) in Mikong in East Siang district on Tuesday, Ering said that the future of the schoolchildren depends on quality teaching and guidance of the teachers.

He urged the teachers to work with dedication and ensure that quality education is provided to the students.

He also appealed to the SMC members and parents to regularly monitor the progress of their children and report any shortfall to the teaching staff.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the SMC, Ering assured to grant Rs 6 lakhs for the construction of two sanitary washrooms – one on the Mikong UPS premises and the other at nearby girls’ hostel.

Problems and challenges in the teaching-learning process and academic records of the students were discussed and reviewed during the meeting, which was attended also by GBs, senior villagers and women SHG members.