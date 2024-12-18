MLA inaugurates smart classroom

RUPA, 17 Dec: Kalaktang MLA Tseten Chombey inaugurated a smart classroom and a well-furnished library at the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here in West Kameng district on Tuesday.

The state-of-the-art classroom features modern high-tech facilities, including advanced smart TV systems and well-designed furniture, provided under the PM-SHRI scheme. It is aimed at enhancing the educational quality and empowering students to embrace technology and innovative learning.

The function was attended by, among others, ZPC Karma Dorjee Thongdok, Rupa ADC Lobsang Tsetan, ZPM Tashi Wangchu, EAC Tsering Pentsom, GHSS Principal Okiyam Tatin, and school teachers. (DIPRO)