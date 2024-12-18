Group C staffers demand EAC’s transfer

KOLORIANG, 17 Dec: Demanding Extra Assistant Commissioner (EAC) Tagam Mibang’s transfer from Kurung Kumey district headquarters Koloriang, the Group C staffers of the Nyapin ADC and the deputy commissioner’s office here staged a pen-down strike on Tuesday.

The staffers, comprising UDCs and LDCs, claimed that Mibang mocked the UDC and LDC staffers on his social media (Facebook) page.

They have submitted a representation to the chief secretary, seeking immediate transfer of the EAC from Koloriang.

Claiming that Mibang “has created inconducive working atmosphere in the deputy commissioner’s office,” the staffers sought his transfer within a week, and said that they would otherwise stage an agitation.

However, on being contacted by this daily, Mibang denied the allegation, terming it baseless and unfounded.

“My WhatsApp (WA) post regarding some UDC/some LDC. The WA post was written with regard to some UDC becoming i/c DLRSO in a historic, record-breaking incident. It doesn’t generalise all UDCs/all LDCs/all ministerial staffs,” stated the EAC.

“It also do(es) not mention some UDC/some LDC of Kurung Kumey district. It’s a hypothetical story which we used to hear during our school days, and not related to present/living ministerial staffs. So I’m not at all liable to explain law abiding ministerial staffs,” he added. (With DIPRO input)