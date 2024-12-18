IMC seeks residents’ cooperation to keep ICR clean

ITANAGAR, 17 Dec: The Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) urged the residents and households of the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR) to wrap their generated waste in proper garbage bags and hand it over to garbage collectors when the sanitation vehicles reach the colonies during the period from 4 am to 9 am.

The IMC asked the shopkeepers in the market areas to throw garbage in the identified spots only from 9 pm to 4 am. Violators would be penalised as per Schedule III of the Solid Waste Management By-laws, 2023, IMC Commissioner Kego Jilen said in a press release.

The IMC blamed the throwing of garbage in a haphazard manner anytime of the day other than the given time period as the sole reason for the unhygienic condition of the twin towns of Itanagar and Naharlagun.

The hard work put in by the sanitation teams to keep the towns clean and hygienic goes in vain due to the throwing of garbage round-the-clock randomly by the residents, the release said.

The IMC appealed to all to throw garbage only in the IMC sanitation vehicles and identified spots during the given time period.