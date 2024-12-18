India should tread carefully with Bangladesh

Since the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and the installation of an interim government, the relationship between India and Bangladesh has nosedived. There are genuine concerns in India over growing attacks on minorities, particularly Hindus, and fanning of anti-Indian sentiments in the neighbouring country. The rise of Islamist forces is also a cause for concern. In this context, the recent visit of India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to Dhaka for discussions with his Bangladeshi counterpart Mohammad Jashim Uddin is significant. It provided an opportunity to address the broader context of bilateral relations in the wake of the political upheaval in Bangladesh.

Misri conveyed India’s concerns over incidents of violence against minorities, including attacks on cultural and religious properties. India will have to carefully navigate, so that balance is maintained. India shared a very good relation with Sheik Hasina and her Awami League party. This helped India a lot, especially in regards to tackling insurgency groups of NE states who had been based in Bangladesh. With anti-India sentiment high, there are chances that these groups might regroup in Bangladesh and start operations against India. This will destabilise the NE region. The government of India should take care of this aspect while engaging with the new government.