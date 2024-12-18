Orientation prog on PRIs-CBOs convergence held

AALO, 17 Dec: An orientation programme on panchayati raj institutions (PRI)-community-based organisations (CBO) convergence was organised by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) here in West Siang district on Tuesday.

Aalo West Block Development Officer Domi Rime, who chaired the programme, underscored the need for cooperation between PRIs and CBOs to address local challenges effectively. He highlighted how such collaboration could lead to better resource utilisation, policy implementation, and service delivery.

Earlier, Block Mission Manager Dani Yakang presented an overview of the ArSRLM.

During the meeting, the objectives of PRI-CBO convergence and its role in empowering rural communities were highlighted. (DIPRO)