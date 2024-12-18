Tirap DC inspects development projects, calls for quality work

KHONSA, 17 Dec: Tirap Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran inspected various ongoing and completed projects under Bari-Basip block on Tuesday.

The projects, implemented by the water resources department, rural works department, public works department, and public health engineering & water supply department, aim to enhance infrastructure and public services in the region.

During the inspection, Aran emphasised the importance of site engineers closely monitoring the projects to maintain quality and ensure the delivery of durable infrastructure.

Stressing the need for on-time completion, he urged all departments to adhere to the scheduled timelines and avoid unnecessary delays. He noted that “the expeditious completion of projects would allow the local community to reap the benefit of improved infrastructure and public services at the earliest.”

Commending the efforts of all line departments for implementing the projects to a satisfactory level, he directed the departments concerned to ensure that all remaining works are executed in strict adherence to the approved detailed project reports.

Among others, engineers from the departments concerned and IAS probationer Numeet Singh accompanied the DC during the inspection. (DIPRO)