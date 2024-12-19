DDK removes controversial video from social media, issues clarification to IMCLS

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 18 Dec: The Doordarshan Kendra (DDK) here has removed a video clip about Goddess Rukmini and the Idu Mishmi tribe which it had uploaded on the social media page of DD Arunprabha after it received a complaint from Idu Mishmi Cultural and Literary Society (IMCLS). The public broadcaster in a letter to IMCLS clarified that they do not condone, support, or promote any dances or songs of the various tribes which might be against the ethos of the tribe.

Further, DDK has expressed regret over the inadvertent lapse in verifying the accuracy of the content of the clip in question before the telecast. Earlier the IMCLS wrote a letter to the director of DDK, Itanagar seeking correction over a song and video on Goddess Rukmini in connection with the Bismaknagar archaeological site broadcast on the Arunprabha official Facebook page on December 6. The IMCLS in the letter stated that the depiction of Goddess Rukmini in the broadcast as being associated with the Idu Mishmi tribe is factually incorrect and culturally insensitive. “The Idu Mishmi tribe has no historical or mythological connection to Goddess Rukmini, and such a portrayal is misleading. This misrepresentation is not only inaccurate but has caused considerable distress and offense among the members of our community,” the IMCLS wrote.

Further, the society expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with DDK to ensure a better understanding of Idu Mishmi’s history, culture and traditions. “We are willing to cooperate in providing accurate information and context to avoid similar issues in the future,” they added.