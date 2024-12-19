Fit India Cycling Drive launched

ITANAGAR, 18 Dec: The Fit India movement took a significant stride towards a healthier and greener India with the launch of ‘Fit India Cycling Drive’ on Tuesday morning at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, Chimpu-based Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) said in a release.

The event was flagged off by union minister of youth affairs and sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya in the presence of minister of state for youth affairs and sports Raksha Nikhil Khadse, MP Tejasvi Surya and others.

Reiterating the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr. Mandaviya said, “We have to bring the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat a reality when we celebrate 100 years of independence in 2047 and it is pertinent, we become a full-fledged healthy and fit nation.”

Highlighting the importance of cycling, he added, “We have launched this event as ‘Fit India Cycling Tuesdays’ but for the convenience of cycling enthusiasts, this will now be conducted on Sundays and now be called ‘Sundays on Cycle.’ Doctors, journalists, teachers, corporate professionals and youth will join for an hour-long cycling ride on Sundays, not only in New Delhi but also all parts of the country. Cycling gives a big boost to the environment; it is the solution to pollution and also contributes to sustainability.”

In Itanagar, the “Fit India Cycling Drive’ was launched on Wednesday morning.

Around 100 cycling enthusiasts joined in for the 4 kilometres joy ride from the Hollongi to Gohpur to promote cycling as a sustainable and healthy mode of transportation.

The event was flagged off by SAI’s Chimpu-based NCoE assistant director Satrajit Kachari in the presence of Gohpur Sports Association president Jiten Baruah.

Athletes from NCoE Itanagar, staff and school students participated in the event.

A similar cycling event under the ‘Fit India Cycling Drive’ was also organized by SAI’s Naharlagun-based Special Training Centre on Wednesday.

Around 50 cycling enthusiasts peddled from Borum bridge to Helipad to promote cycling as a sustainable and healthy mode of transportation. The event was flagged off by SAI STC in-charge Inkamlak Newmai.