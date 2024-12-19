KVK scientists demonstrate sensor technology for water management in farmers field

KANUBARI, 18 Dec: Longding KVK organized a training-cum-demonstration programme on “sensor technology for irrigation water management” at Chopsa village in presence of 50 farmers on Tuesday.

During the programme, in-charge senior scientist-cum-KVK head A. Kirankumar Singh suggested the farmers to follow the inter-cropping in arecanut plantation with leguminous crops like, cowpea, frenchbean, blackgram, arhar in order to generate extra income.

SMS (agril. engg.) Dr. Amita Kumar delivered a lecture on sensor technology for irrigation, while SMS (plant protection) Dr. Deep Narayan Mishra spoke on insect pests and disease management in orange orchards following the organic farming protocols.

The KVK scientists also demonstrated the method of digging half moon terrace in orange orchard.