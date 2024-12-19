Anjaw KVK distributes poultry to villagers

HAWAI, 18 Dec: Anjaw Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) conducted training-cum-input distribution programme at Khupa village under Tribe Sub Plan (TSP) component on Wednesday.

During the programme, 1000 Sonali chicks along with feeder and feed were distributed to 20 beneficiaries from different villages such as Supliang, Khupliang, Tafraliang, Swamy camp, Metengliang, Chameng-liang, Hayuliang and Goiliang to help them establish poultry units. The programme aimed to empower the farmers and improve their livelihoods by adopting technologies.

During the programme, KVK sr. scientist-cum-head Dr. Debasis Sasmal explained about basics of poultry management, especially during winter season in Anjaw district.

SMS (social science) Dr. Peter Singh encouraged the farmers to come forward and adopt the IFS model to improve their income. SMS (soil and water conservation engineering) Ugarsain also encouraged the farmers for water conservation practices in livestock farming.

Home science specialist Pooja Singnale explained about importance of balanced diets, animal-base protein foods and value addition of locally available foods, while Satveer Yadav explained about the importance of fruit crops, their packaging practices suitable for Anjaw district climate.