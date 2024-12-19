Idu Mishmi language promotion prog organized

ANINI, 18 Dec: All Idu Mishmi Students’ Union (AIMSU) and Dibang Valley District Students’ Union (DVDSU) in collaboration with RIWATCH Centre for the Mother Language (RCML) organized a one-day Idu Mishmi language promotion programme at Government Higher Secondary School here in Dibang Valley district on Wednesday.

The primary objective of the programme was to revive and promote the use of Idu Mishmi language.

Miju Mena, a research assistant at RCML, delivered a thought-provoking address on the importance of preserving indigenous languages.

He said that ‘losing one’s mother tongue is equivalent to losing one’s identity, culture and traditions.’

Government Higher Secondary School, Anini vice-principal Jene Linggi encouraged the younger generations to use and promote their mother tongues.

Stating that language is a part of one’s identity and a vital tool for preserving traditions and history, Linggi asked the students to take pride in their language and cultural heritage.

The programme also featured a visual quiz and debate competition conducted in Idu Mishmi language.