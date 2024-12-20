Must create job opportunities in fish farming: Wangsu

ITANAGAR, 19 Dec: “We must create job opportunities for our youth by providing them with the best training modules to develop skilled and sophisticated fish farmers,” said Agriculture & Allied Minister Gabriel D Wangsu on Thursday.

The minister said this after his impromptu inspection at the directorates of fisheries and horticulture here, during which he assessed the office infrastructure, reviewed ongoing projects, and held discussions with departmental heads and officials.

Wangsu also stressed the importance of careful planning and efficient use of funds. He directed the departments to develop a comprehensive master plan for the directorate complex, ensuring that future construction projects are strictly aligned with geotechnical assessments and recommended reduced level placements.

“Any repair or renovation work without adherence to the master plan will not be entertained to avoid unnecessary expenses,” he said.

“We must move beyond outdated practices. A well-prepared master plan is essential, and from now on, no new building or project will proceed without one,” Wangsu said.

He also instructed both departments to finalise their plans promptly, ensuring they align with futuristic approaches.

During the meetings, officers of both departments presented their concerns and challenges, which the minister assured would be addressed.