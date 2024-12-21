ANYA conducts social awareness tour

[ Karda Natam ]

MARO, 20 Dec: A three-day ‘social awareness-cum-education tour’ conducted by the All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) in Maro and Baririjo circles of Upper Subansiri district concluded on Thursday.

During the tour, an ANYA team headed by its president Jamru Ruja visited various schools and interacted with the school authorities and students. During the visits, Ruja emphasised the need for improvement of school infrastructure and “clubbing of schools for better functioning and benefit of the children.”

He appealed to the public to extend support to local MLA Rode Bui “in implementing better education policy being initiated by state government to improve the quality of education.”

He further appealed to the students, parents and guardians to not rely only on private schools but also to avail education from government schools “as most of the bureaucrats and technocrats of the state started their education from government schools.”

The ANYA team distributed sports items to the schools’ authorities during its visit.