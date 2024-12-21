Villages offer adventure tourism

[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 20 Dec: Morshing, Sanglem and Domkhovillages in West Kameng district, known for cultural and pilgrimage tourism, are now offering adventure tourism.

In a testament to the areas’ adventure tourism potential, the Arunachal Adventure Tours (AAT) recently conducted a paragliding test, led by experts. The paragliding pilots, including a retired para-commando from Kurseong(W/Bengal) and expert pilot Sange Tsering from Dirang, assessed the region’s potential and were highly impressed. The test flight, conducted under the guidance of ex-havaldar Yeshi Dorjee Bapu, the founder of AAT, began at a takeoff elevation of 2,746 metres and concluded at a landing elevation of 2,046 metres.

AAT member Sonam Gechen Trangpoder expressed excitement over the successful test flight and extended invitation to adventure enthusiasts to explore the untapped potential of Domkho, Morshing and Sanglem.

Morshing village is home to the seven centuries old Lhagyala monastery, which is historically connected to queen Khandro Drowa Zamgmu and king Kalawangpo of Tawang. The village also has a museum named after Lama Tanpai Dronme, which houses various artefacts and antiques.

Sanglem village boasts Asia’s longest religious monument, the Mane Ringbu, measuring 95 metres, along with the historic Taklung Dzong, built in the 16th century by Lama Tanpei Dronmey. Both landmarks bear significant value, culturally and historically.

Domkho village is notable for the Melongkhar gonpa and the ruins of king Melongkharpa’s fort and palace, which is believed to be more than 500 years old. “It was a nine-storeyed palace that suffered major destructions from time to time. Now the remains of the palace is in the form of a gonpa,” claimed a member of the king’s lineage.

Together, these villages represent a unique blend of history, culture, religion, and adventure, making them must-visit destinations.