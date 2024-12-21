FMMAI partners with Aturto for MMA event

ITANAGAR, 20 Dec: The Federation of Mixed Martial Arts India (FMMAI) has once again partnered with Aturto, a premier mixed martial arts event held in Arunachal Pradesh, for the next edition of Aturto, scheduled for 21 December.

The FMMAI is the national governing body for mixed martial arts in India, dedicated to promoting and developing the sport at all levels.

The FMMAI has officially sanctioned the Aturto events for the past five editions. Aturto has emerged as one of the most anticipated MMA events in Northeast India, showcasing the region’s finest fighters and offering a platform for rising stars in the sport. With the FMMAI’s endorsement, Aturto has grown in stature, attracting larger audiences and providing fighters with a sanctioned environment that adheres to the highest standards of safety and professionalism, the FMMAI stated in a release.

“MMA is rapidly gaining popularity in India and the Northeast is becoming a key hub for talent,” said FMMAI senior vice president Preksha Jhaveri. “Our partnership with Aturto is a testament to our shared commitment to advancing the sport at the grassroots level. With the continued success of this event, we are confident that MMA will see greater recognition and support in the region.”

The FMMAI has been at the forefront of promoting MMA in India, focusing on talent development, ensuring compliance with international standards, and fostering a sustainable MMA ecosystem in the country, the release said.

Aturto is a mixed martial arts event held in Arunachal, showcasing top-tier MMA fighters from across the region. Known for its exciting bouts and passionate local fan base, Aturto has become a cornerstone of MMA in Northeast India.