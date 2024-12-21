SPs, commandants custodians of state’s security: Guv

ITANAGAR, 20 Dec: “District police chiefs and commandants are the custodians of our state’s safety and security,” Governor KT Parnaik said while addressing the inaugural session of the two-day annual conference of superintendents of police (SP) and commandants of the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) at DK Convention Centre here on Friday.

Emphasising on ensuring discipline, law and order andsmart policing, besides countering the drug menace, the governor said that the SPs and the commandants’ decisions, actions and leadership shape the perception of law enforcement and the sense of justice within the communities.

“Let every citizen, woman, and child feel that they live under the protection of the state police that is ethical, disciplined, and dedicated to their wellbeing,” he said.

He urged the officers to implement and reinforce a culture of ethical leadership and said that “the essence of smart policing is forward-thinking, technology-driven, community-centred approach to modern law enforcement.”

Referring to the three new criminal laws, Parnaik said that when laws are effectively implemented, they regulate society, empower citizens, protect rights, and create a safer, fairer, and more prosperous nation.

The governor also advised the SPs and commandants to create a healthy, safe, supportive, and progressive environment for their personnel and officers, and advised them to prioritise stress management programmes, psychological counselling, and regular health check-ups for their teams.

“In addition, they must offer platforms for officers and personnel to raise grievances and ensure these are addressed without delay,” he said.

The governor also emphasised on a fair promotion system, adequate housing, and on-time payment of allowances. “No officer or personnel should feel abandoned or unappreciated,” he said.

Describing the drug menace as “a silent war being waged in our communities, affecting our youth, our families, and the future of the state,” he urged the police officers to ensure a response that is both firm and compassionate by strengthening community policing programmes.

Director General of Police Anand Mohan, who also addressed the inaugural function, highlighted the achievements and future plans of the state police.

Among others, Home Minister Mama Natung and senior officers of the APP were present at the function. (Raj Bhavan)