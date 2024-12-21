Indian Army organises excursion for students, teachers

TAWANG, 20 Dec: The Indian Army on Friday organised an excursion for 17 students and three teachers of the Mahabodhi Society School, Teli, to Holy Waterfalls (Chumi Gyatse), located near the Indo-Tibet border.

During the tour, the students explored the tranquil beauty of Chumi Gyatse, revered for its spiritual aura and historical significance. They were briefed about the historical and cultural importance of the site, which holds great reverence in the local community.

Adding to the experience, the students had an inspiring interaction with the soldiers posted at the border. This interaction not only highlighted the dedication and resilience of the Indian Army but also fostered a sense of patriotism and gratitude among the students. (DIPRO)