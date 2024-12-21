Rally against gender-based violence

KHEEL, 20 Dec: As many as 281 members of self-help groups participated in a rally organised by the Parte Dene Multipurpose Cooperative Society in Kheel village in Papum Pare district on Friday as part of the National Rural Livelihood Mission’s Nayi Chetna 3.0 campaign.

The primary aim of the rally was to raise awareness about various forms of gender-based violence, and to encourage communities to speak out and act decisively against the any form of violence.

The rally began from the inspection bungalow (IB) here to the Geram market and back to the IB.

Toru Circle Officer Fema Taku and former panchayat leader Tada Teni were the resource persons of the programme.

Interacting with the participants, the CO emphasised the importance of women’s rights laws and enumerated the different types of gender-based violence. She urged families and communities to teach children essential life skills, regardless of their gender.

She said that “empowerment involves not only holding positions of authority but also advocating for one’s rights and participating in decision-making processes,” and encouraged women to “utilise legal protections when necessary, ensuring that these laws are regarded as tools for justice rather than means for misuse.”

Tedi encouraged women to take responsibility for their safety and avoid situations “that could lead to challenges.”He advised women to focus on self-empowerment concerning their livelihoods and social contributions.

Sagalee ArSRLM BMM Tar Tarin shared insights into the overall achievements of the BMMU and outlined the objectives and impact of the Nayi Chetna gender campaign in the block.