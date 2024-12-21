Natung reviews preps for IFCSAP silver jubilee celebration

ITANAGAR, 20 Dec: Indigenous Affairs Minister Mama Natung on Friday reviewed the preparations for the silver jubilee celebration of the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP).

Presiding over a review meeting at the civil secretariat here, Natung sought cooperation from all heads of departments to ensure success of the celebration. He emphasised the importance of teamwork in showcasing Arunachal’s rich indigenous heritage on such an occasion.

IFCSAP president Dr Emi Rumi updated the gathering on the committee’s preparations, and reiterated the need for active collaboration from all departments.

Founded on 28 December, 1999, the IFCSAP will celebrate its 25th foundation day with a grand three-day event at IG Park here from 26 to 28 December.

The celebration will showcase indigenous cultural performances, traditional sports, artefacts, and local cuisines.

The union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram will inaugurate the event on 27 December, in the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Natung.

Governor KT Parnaik will attend the main event on 28 December, while founding member of the International Centre for Cultural Studies, India, Yashwant Vishnupant Pathak, will deliver the keynote address.

IMC Joint Commissioner Datum Gadi, Indigenous Affairs Director Sokhep Kri, IFCSAP secretary Maya Murtem, representatives from various departments and celebration committee members attended the meeting.

Later, the minister along with government officers and the celebration committee members visited IG Park and took stock of the ground level preparations for the celebration. (DIPRO)