Niba Hospital celebrates silver jubilee

[ Kara Gambo ]

PAPU NALLAH, 21 Dec: Niba Hospital celebrated its silver jubilee here on Saturday, commemorating 25 years of dedicated service to healthcare.

Attending the event, Health Minister Biyuram Wahge launched an advanced life support ambulance and the hospital’s emergency services, underscoring the hospital’s focus on enhancing its medical infrastructure and emergency response capabilities.

Speaking on the occasion, TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini, who also attended the event, said that “service should be the primary goal in the medical field, while factors like money and machinery remain secondary.”

He also highlighted the challenges of the past, when the state relied solely on government hospitals with limited technology and services, and commended Niba Hospital for emerging as a reliable alternative for quality healthcare.

The celebration featured an award presentation ceremony, recognising exemplary contributions to the hospital. Appreciation awards were presented to Toli Sema, Putal Dutta, Srimati Biswas, Harendra Rajak and Ampliy Sanjive for their unwavering dedication to Niba Hospital.

Addressing reporters, Niba Hospital medical superintendent Dr C Chetha Langkhun said, “Niba Hospital is now fully equipped with laser therapy for retinal illnesses, allowing patients to access treatment within the state, without incurring the costs and hassles of travelling outside Arunachal.”

Dr Langkhun also informed about the signing of an MoU between the hospital and the state government to provide service under the Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana.

Among others, former education minister Taba Tedir, and Drs Tame Kena, T Bumer, and Tadar Khampu Likha attended the event. (The reporter is interning with this daily. He is a BA fifth semester mass communication student of St Claret College, Ziro.)