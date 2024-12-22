‘Surrendered Airgun Museum’ established in Palin

PALIN, 21 Dec: Nyishi Elite Society (NES) general secretary Heri Maring said that community leaders have the responsibility to create awareness among people in villages and far-flung areas where they are still using airguns and other modes to hunt.

He said this after inaugurating a ‘Surrendered Airgun Museum’ on the premises of the DC office here in Kra Daadi district, in the presence of Urban Affairs Minister and Palin-Chambang MLA Balo Raja and Tali MLA Jikke Tako on Saturday.

The NES general secretary informed that the museum will inspire people living across the state to give up hunting wild animals. “Establishing such a museum is a positive initiative. It has started from Kra Daadi district and soon will be followed in all the Nyishi inhabited districts,” he informed.

Lauding the Airgun Surrender Abhiyan initiated by the then state environment & forests minister Mama Natung, Maring said that the campaign has also garnered appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has helped spread awareness among the people of the state.

He appealed to those who surrendered their arms and joined the abhiyan to submit their names with a photo and identity card, so that they can be recognised by the NES. “The NES will also submit the proposal to the government for their appreciation,” he added.

Raja in his address assured all possible support to the NES team and “to all those working in the abhiyan for the protection and preservation of wildlife and forests.”

Tako, Kra Daadi DC Charu Nili, NES Kra Daadi unit chairman Tichi Tabang, and NES Yanget block chairman Biri Tako also spoke.

Later, those who surrendered their airguns were also felicitated.

NES Kamle unit chairman Dr Kapu Sopin, NES Kurung Kumey unit chairman Sangha Babung, Palin DFO Dhawan Kr Rawat, ADC Likha Teji, PRI leaders, GBs, general public, student leaders and social workers, among others, were present on the occasion.