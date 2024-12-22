Site engineers’ role crucial in project execution: DC

KHONSA, 21 Dec: Deputy Tirap Commissioner Techu Aran underscored the crucial role of site engineers in closely monitoring project execution to guarantee durable and high-quality infrastructure.

The DC, accompanied by District Planning Officer LR Roy and departmental engineers, on Saturday inspected various ongoing and completed developmental projects in Dadam block, and directed all the executing departments to strictly adhere to the approved detailed project reports and technical specifications.

The deputy commissioner inspected the completed Tirang Aboh PHC and the police station building, the ongoing construction of the approach road for Modern Colony in Laho village, improvement of the 10-km stretch of the Khonsa-Longding Trans Arunachal Highway (Tupi) to Dadam circle headquarters, the construction of the road from Laho to Tissa, and the construction of a cement concrete approach road to Padong Colony.

Highlighting the importance of meeting deadlines, Aran urged the departments to

adhere to project timelines and avoid unnecessary delays. He said that on-time completion would allow the local community to benefit from enhanced infrastructure and services at the earliest. (DIPRO)