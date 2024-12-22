Shah asks banks to frame separate guidelines for NE

AGARTALA, 21 Dec: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asked the country’s banks to frame separate guidelines for the Northeast, saying that the region’s development is a national responsibility.

Addressing a bankers’ conclave here, he said that the banks should try to devise proper policies, so that the Northeast’s potentials could be explored properly.

“You have to frame separate guidelines, separate parameters for the Northeast. Don’t consider the Northeast as business opportunity. Development of the Northeast is a national responsibility,” he said.

The home minister asked the banking secretary in the ministry of finance, the NABARD and the SBI to work on it, so that robust banking parameters are framed for the Northeast.

He said that the Northeast has a lot of potential which has to be explored, so that it becomes part of India’s development journey.

“Northeast is the most lucrative destination in India for business now; you have to take risk, have to prepare good package,” he said. (PTI)