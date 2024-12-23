ArSRLM distributes beekeeping equipment to beneficiaries

SEIJOSA, 22 Dec: The Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) distributed 88 bee colonies, beekeeping boxes, and related equipment to 30 SHG beneficiaries here in Pakke-Kessang district on Sunday.

The programme was a part of the ArSRLM’s mission to promote honey production and economically empower self-help group (SHG) members.

The beneficiaries had earlier undergone an intensive six-day hands-on skill training programme at the Jorhat Agricultural University in Assam. Under the honey cluster promotion initiative project, each beneficiary had received a grant of Rs 25,000 for procurement of bee colonies and related equipment.

This project aims not only to boost the local economy but also to contribute to the region’s environmental sustainability through enhanced pollination and biodiversity conservation. The project initiative is being supervised and managed by the Seijosa block mission management unit of the ArSRLM.

Additional bee colonies and equipment will also be procured and distributed in phases to beneficiaries to ensure sustained growth and development in honey production, informed ArSRLM Seijosa block coordinator Jang Nabom in a release.