Theme song for ‘Mikong Day’ celebration released

Correspondent

RUKSIN, 22 Dec: A ‘theme song’ for presentation during worshipping the soul of ancestors (Gumin Hoyin) on the first-ever ‘Gumin Hoyin Dere inauguration-cum-Mikong Day’ celebration was released by the senior villagers of Mikong in East Siang district on Sunday.

In a consultative meeting, the organising committee decided to celebrate Mikong Day on 10 and 11 January next year. They further released a set of posters, banners and hoardings pertaining to the event for public circulation.

Releasing the theme song, local gaon bura Opang Darang urged the artiste community to promote and preserve folksongs for future generations. He observed that singing talents among their community remain hidden due to lack of exposure.

The theme song has been produced by budding singer Tanong Takoh and the lyrics are by renowned Adi artistes Nepo Tamut and Aity Tamut.

Explaining the significance of the theme song, local vocalist Nalo Jerang said that it denotes the evolution of the Adi tribe and highlights migration and development of the civilisation of their ancestors.

Among others, Head GB Takong Takoh, organising committee chairman Prof Agin Taboh and secretary Gemin Modi, convener Talom Ezing, and publicity secretary Tajing Mesar spoke and asked sub-committee members to “work as per responsibility assigned to them.”

Mikong is the oldest village in the district. The golden jubilee of the village was celebrated in 2013.

Earlier, in March last year, a group of budding artistes of the village produced an Adi folksong fusion for the Unying-Aran festival titled ‘Sobo Re-dong’, which was ceremonially released in the village in presence of a host of dignitaries.