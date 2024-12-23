Arunachal’s double drama: Political triumphs and trafficking turmoil in 2024

[ Utpal Boruah ]

ITANAGAR, 22 Dec: Arunachal Pradesh’ political landscape underwent a major shift in 2024 as the BJP secured a third consecutive term, winning 46 out of 60 assembly seats in the simultaneous Lok Sabha and state elections. In addition to political developments, the state faced a dark chapter with disturbing revelations of widespread sex trafficking involving minors.

The victory included 10 uncontested wins, attributed to the party’s focus on development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Among its allies, the NPP retained five assembly seats, the NCP won three, and the People’s Party of Arunachal claimed two. Three independents were also elected.

The Congress suffered a devastating blow, winning just one of the 19 seats it contested.

While Chief Minister Pema Khandu credited the BJP’s success to development initiatives under the NDA government, Congress state president Nabam Tuki acknowledged the defeat, saying the party will continue to fight for the rights of the people.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured both parliamentary seats.

Besides politics, the state faced a dark chapter in 2024 with revelations of widespread sex trafficking involving minors. A major case surfaced in August when survivors bravely came forward to expose the exploitation. Police arrested nine people who allegedly operated the racket for years.

The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights intervened, recommending stringent action, including dismissing three government employees, among them a police officer, for their involvement.

Key suspects, Chaya Dulom, a health department worker, and her husband David Dulom, a water resources department surveyor, were accused of coercing young girls into the sex trade.

In the same month, an interstate trafficking ring was busted in Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, rescuing four victims, including two minors.

In May, police uncovered another trafficking network involving five minor girls from Dhemaji, Assam. This led to the arrest of 22 people, including traffickers and pimps.

Protests against the proposed 12,500 mw Siang upper multipurpose project gained momentum throughout 2024, with indigenous communities in Siang and Upper Siang districts raising environmental and cultural concerns.

On 5 October, hundreds of residents gathered in Geku village to oppose the NHPC’s ongoing surveys. The NHPC identified three potential sites for the dam, sparking fears of displacement and loss of agricultural land.

Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum general secretary Donggo Libang criticised the project, warning, “It will submerge paddy fields and strip locals of their land rights.” Protests escalated after the Upper Siang district administration issued notices to government employees and village heads who joined the demonstrations.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved investments worth Rs 3,689 crores for two hydropower projects in Shi-Yomi district – the 186 mw Tato-I and the 240 mw Heo projects. These projects aim to strengthen Arunachal’s power supply and integrate it with the national grid.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who oversees the power portfolio, announced plans for 11 major hydropower projects scheduled to commence between 2025 and 2027.

“These projects will secure the state’s economic future by creating jobs and boosting power generation,” Mein said.

In a bid to improve governance, the state appointed 10 guardian ministers for its 28 districts to oversee infrastructure and welfare projects. Additionally, 26 bureaucrats were designated as mentor secretaries for each district to ensure effective implementation of policies.

After a four-year hiatus marred by controversy, the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission successfully conducted the prelims of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination on 15 December. The 2020 examination had been tainted by a question paper leak scandal, leading to public outrage and erosion of trust. (PTI)