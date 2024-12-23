Day 2 of APLS foundation day celebration marked by literary sessions

[ Apasi Linggi ]

ITANAGAR, 22 Dec: The second day of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society’s (APLS) 19th foundation day celebration at the Jawaharlal Nehru State Museum auditorium was filled with engaging literary sessions, interactive discussions, and inspiring speeches.

Writers and poets came together to share their experiences, shedding light on the art of storytelling and encouraging young writers to pursue their creative dreams.

The day began with a short-story writing workshop conducted by Areendam Borkotoki, associate professor at ADP College, Nagaon (Assam), who explained the key elements of crafting impactful narratives. He emphasised the importance of characterisa-tion, internal and external conflicts, and a compelling climax. Participants actively engaged in the session, posing questions about the intricacies of storytelling.

Agriculture Development Officer and author Subi Taba in an interactive session shared her perspective on creative writing while discussing her anthology Dear Bohemian Man. Taba highlighted how workshops play a pivotal role in helping students explore storytelling techniques.

“A strong story must capture attention from the start and leave readers with an impactful end. It’s all about delivering that punch that resonates with readers,” she said, answering numerous questions from participants eager to understand her approach.

DNGC Hindi Assistant Professor Dr Taro Sindikduring his session encouraged young writers to set aside their fear of judgement and focus solely on the act of writing. “Don’t think about whether people will read your book or not. The first step is to write it,” he said, sharing anecdotes from his own life’s journey. His interactive session motivated participants to ask about his personal experiences and the challenges he faced as a writer.

The day’s highlight was an insightful speech by Padma Shri and Sahitya Akademi awardee Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi, known for his acclaimed novel Mauna Outh Mukhar Hriday. He captivated the audience with his session titled ‘How I wrote my short stories’. He dwelt on the power of brevity in storytelling, saying, “A story doesn’t need to be lengthy to be impactful; fewer words often carry more weight.”

The participants took the opportunity to ask questions about his writing journey, techniques, and inspirations, making the session highly interactive and thought-provoking.

The event concluded with a valedictory function, during which certificates were distributed to the participants of the workshop. The attendees left with a renewed sense of purpose and inspiration, having gained valuable insights from the seasoned writers and poets.

The two-day celebration fostered a vibrant literary atmosphere, encouraging both aspiring and established writers to contribute to the rich tapestry of Arunachal Pradesh’ literary heritage.