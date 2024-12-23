ANSU team goes on ‘education tour’

ITANAGAR, 22 Dec: A team of the All Nyishi Students’ Union (ANSU), led by its president Lezen Gyadi and general secretary Mai Aram Camdir, went on a three-day ‘education tour’ to obtain firsthand information on the grievances faced by various schools in Pakke-Kessang and East Kameng districts.

On 20 December, the team visited the government middle school in Leporiang and the higher secondary school in Pakke-Kessang. “These visits focused on assessing the infrastructure and addressing grievances raised by the school management committees, students, teachers, and locals,” the union informed in a release.

On 21 December, the ANSU team visited government schools in Pachi, Pakoti, Seppa, and Pampoli in East Kameng district, where “numerous challenges regarding school facilities, staffing, and learning resources were brought to light,” it said, adding that Gyadi assured the stakeholders that the ANSU would actively advocate proper school functioning, “emphasising the transformative power of education as the main weapon to change the world.”

The union said it created history by being the first ANSU team to visit the government residential middle school in Pakke since the union’s formation in 1982.

In addition to the visits to the schools, the team visited the site of the recent fire incident in Pakke and donated 100 CGI sheets to the affected families.

In his address to the locals, Gyadi reiterated the ANSU’s commitment to bridging gaps between students and teachers, ensuring smooth functioning in schools, and promoting harmony within the educational ecosystem. He urged the community to extend their support to the ANSU’s initiatives.

“This education tour demonstrates ANSU’s unwavering dedication to tackling grassroots issues and its vision to uplift the Nyishi community through education and community welfare,” the union said.