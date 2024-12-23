DNGC celebrates National Mathematics Day

ITANAGAR, 22 Dec: Commemorating the birth anniversary of legendary mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, the Science Club and the Mathematics department of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) celebrated the National Mathematics Day with various competitive events in the conference hall of the college here on Sunday.

The main objectives of the celebration were to promote mathematics education, particularly to increase awareness about the importance of mathematics in day-to-day lives; to encourage young minds to pursue careers in the field of mathematics, and to foster a deeper appreciation for the power and beauty of mathematics, said a release from the college.

In the essay writing competition, Chaya Haji (BA, political science, 5th semester), Khushi Rai (BSc, chemistry) and Bayir Gamlin (BSc, maths, 1st semester) bagged the first, second and third prize, respectively.

In the quiz contest, Chow Akawan Munglang (BSc, maths, 5th semester), Geyir Gongo (BSc, maths, 1st semester) and Minyir Ingo (BSc, maths, 5th semester) emerged the first, second and third prize winner, respectively.

Monika Pangia (BSc, maths, 1st semester), Chow Akawan Munglang (BSc, maths, 5th semester) and Tamchi Heena (BSc, botany, 5th semester) secured the first, second and third prize, respectively in the maths fun game/puzzle solving competition.

All the winners were awarded with trophies, cash prizes and certificates, while the remaining participants were awarded certificates.

Earlier, resource person and Physics Assistant Professor Dr Hage Doley spoke about different types of paradox. He informed the students that the study of paradox can boost the power of critical thinking and the power of analysis in the young minds.

Physics Assistant Professor Dr Gyati Tachang Tado, who is also the convener of the DNGC Science Club, informed that the Science Club is also planning to celebrate the National Science Day on 28 February, 2025. He exhorted the students to remain proactive in every field, especially those related to education.

Programme coordinator and Maths Assistant Professor Botem Moyong narrated the life history of Srinivasa Ramanujan and his legacy. He also enlightened the students about the number 1729, which is called the ‘taxicab number’, and the story behind it.

“It is the smallest positive number which can be expressed as the sum of two cubes in two different ways,” he added.

Mathematics Assistant Professor Dr Rinchin Drema presented a lecture on ‘partition space’, the research field of her expertise.

Mathematics Assistant Professor Goke Riji also spoke.

More than one hundred students from various departments of DNGC attended the programme.