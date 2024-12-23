Drug peddler arrested with heroin

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

RUKSIN, 22 Dec: The East Siang district police arrested a drug peddler and seized 11.1 grams of heroin from his possession on Saturday.

The arrest was made based on reliable information that an Eon car (ASO1-HC-3329) was carrying drug to be delivered at Agam petrol depot in Ruksin.

Accordingly, a police team led by Ruksin PS Oc SI Igel Lollen, under the supervision of East Siang

SP Pankaj Lamba and Ruksin SDPO Talem Taggu, apprehended one Mishra Nath Padun (28), a resident of Batua village in Dhemaji district of Assam, from the petrol depot.

The accused was searched in the presence of the executive magistrate, and suspected heroin worth Rs 59,000 was seized from his possession.