Likharu defeats Jun-Seok in Aturto 2.3 main event

[ Marina Dai ]

ITANAGAR, 22 Dec: Punyajit Likharu, training out of the UFC Performance Institute in Shanghai, defeated Kim Jun-Seok of Korea by unanimous decision in the main event of Aturto 2.3, a professional mixed martial arts (MMA) event held at the Waii International hotel in Itanagar on Saturday.

Likharu dedicated his victory to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast, stating, “This victory is not just for me or my coaches; it is for the people of Arunachal and the Northeast. Aturto has provided a fantastic platform for fighters like me, helping grow MMA and spreading awareness about the sport. With a professional record of five wins and one loss, I’m hopeful to compete in bigger promotions and represent India on a larger stage.”

Aturto is an MMA event based in Arunachal, first held at Sango village. It aims to provide a platform for local fighters and promote MMA in the region.

Founded by Higio Tarak and Hage Omo, Aturto is the first and only MMA event in the state and is officially sanctioned by the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts of India (GAMMAI).

Aturto founder Higio Tarak said, “The main event showcased outstanding talent, particularly from Arunachal Pradesh. The matches demonstrated not just skill but also the dedication of the athletes, inspiring a new generation of fighters.”

The event also highlighted the challenges faced by fighters, including financial and emotional strain. Aturto founder Hage Omo highlighted the emotional toll of losses, especially for fighters Diyo Rimo, Laki Weshi Sangno, and Nyke Singpho, who endured difficult defeats.

Omo said, “There’s a sense of brotherhood among fighters, and losses can deeply affect them. Some even train abroad, like in Bangkok, to improve their skills despite financial constraints.”

The event featured ten intense bouts, with fighters showcasing their grit and determination.

In the co-main event, Jeko Laishram secured a unanimous decision victory over Laki Weshi Sangno. In the pro bouts, Kishore BK defeated Diyo Rimo in the flyweight category, Nisham Waii won against PMS via a rear-naked choke in the first round in the pro flyweight category, and Anubhav Kumar won a split decision against Nyke Singpho in the pro bantamweight.

The semi-professional fights saw Sonam Wangchuk win by TKO against Bantiplang Khongwir in featherweight, Gyamar Aviro won by unanimous decision over Kago Tamang in flyweight, Pankaj Das defeated Onseng Lee Singpho in bantamweight, Lomdik Tath submitted Synrop Wahlang with a rear-naked choke in strawweight, and Yumter Taipodia won by TKO against Adnan Deshmukh in catchweight.

Meanwhile, Yumter Taipodia, winner in the semi-pro level, said, “My opponent, Adnan Deshmukh, was a tough competitor. Winning today’s match was a team effort. This event has been a stepping stone in transitioning from semi-pro to pro, providing visibility for fighters like me.”

Similarly, Lomdik Tath expressed his gratitude, sharing, “It’s an indescribable feeling to be in the ring. Events like this motivate us to work harder and improve.”

The audience and fans praised the fighters’ skills, with many noting Arunachal’s emergence as a stronghold for MMA. MMA gyms in Itanagar and Naharlagun, along with a platform like Aturto, are training local fighters and providing opportunities to compete professionally.

“This growth is the combined effort of fighters, coaches, and organisers,” said an audience member. “Events like Aturto are paving the way for Arunachal’s fighters to shine on international stages.”

Aturto 2.3 has undoubtedly set a benchmark for MMA in Arunachal, fuelling dreams of producing superstars in the sport and carving a niche for Indian MMA on the global stage.