ITANAGAR, 24 Dec: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Christmas, and expressed hope that the festive season would bring peace, love, and serenity to the state, the nation, and the world at large.

He also extended greetings on the occasion of Good Governance Day, and expressed hope that the occasion would inspire greater awareness among the citizens about the importance of transparency, accountability, and responsive governance. (Raj Bhavan)