PGKO camps organised

MEDO, 24 Dec: More than 15 government departments offered a diverse range of services to the villagers during a Prashasan Gaon Ki Ore (PGKO) camp organised at the government secondary school here in Lohit district on Tuesday.

During the camp, organised by the Lohit district administration as part of the Good Governance Week, Wakro ADC AJ Lungphi said that the district administration is committed to making government schemes accessible to the last mile.

In Lower Subansiri, the district administration organised a PGKO camp at the government secondary school in Hong village on Tuesday.

More than 20 government departments provided services to the people during the camp. (With DIPRO input)