Cleanliness drive organised

DASI, 26 Dec: The West Siang KVK organised a ‘swachhta abhiyan-cum-signature campaign on cleanliness and hygiene’ in Dasi village on Wednesday.

The programme began with a speech by agriculture extension scientist Dr Praven Kumar, who spoke on the importance of maintaining a clean environment in the village and nearby areas.

“Cleanliness opens the door for prosperity and success in life, and this will be successful only when every citizen of India pledges to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings,” he said.

Plant protection ACTO Dr K Suraj spoke on “kitchen and agricultural waste to wealth” and its importance in generating sustainable livelihood, the KVK informed in a release.

Fruit scientist Akshay apprised the villagers of personal hygiene management and its importance in keeping a disease-free society, while home science CTO Bharati Saloi focused on general health, and “care and management” related to women.

Forty-six farmers, farmwomen and youths then participated in a signature campaign and a cleanliness drive. This was followed by distribution of “swachhta-related items” to the villagers, the KVK said.