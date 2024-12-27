12 houses reduced to ashes in Daporijo

[ Karda Natam ]

DAPORIJO, 26 Dec: Altogether 12 houses were reduced to ashes in two separate fire accidents that occurred at Polo Colony here in Upper Subansiri district on Wednesday.

One of the accidents occurred at around 3:30 pm and the other at 4:30 pm, leading to loss of and damage to movable and immovable properties. Many houses, including RCC buildings, were also damaged.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report as no government team had assessed the situation.

While the victims of one area alleged that the fire tender did not reach on time to douse the flames, fire department officials said that they were present at the other site, busy dousing the fire. They said that they later doused the flames in both areas.