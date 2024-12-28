CM releases book on shamanism

ITANAGAR, 27 Dec: Chief Minister Pema Khandu released a book on shamanism, titled Shamanistic Practices and Narratives of Arunachal Pradesh, at IG Park here on Friday, in the presence of union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, state Indigenous Affairs Minister Mama Natung, and others.

Edited by Dr Tarun Mene and Prof S Simon John, the book is published by the Centre for Endangered Languages (CFEL), Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies (AITS), Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), in collaboration with the Research Institute of World’s Ancient Traditions Cultures and Heritage (RIWATCH).

This multidisciplinary volume is the outcome of a national seminar held at RGU in 2023 and features 18 scholarly contributions divided into three thematic sections: rituals, narratives, and contemporary issues. The book delves deeply into the cultural and spiritual significance of shamanism among Arunachal’s tribes, including the Apatani, Aka, Adi, Mishmi, Nyishi, Sartang, and Bugun. It highlights the role of shamans as healers, spiritual intermediaries, and

custodians of oral traditions while addressing the challenges posed by modernisation, religious conversion, and societal changes.

Contemporary discussions in the book emphasise the urgent need to preserve shamanic traditions through research and policy advocacy. Combining empirical studies with theoretical insights, the work underscores the role of shamanism in tribal identity, cultural preservation, and the safeguarding of indigenous knowledge systems.

The release ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Lok Sabha MPs Jagannath Sarkar and Tapir Gao, Rajya Sabha MP Nabam Rebia, University of South Florida (USA) Associate Dean Prof Yashwant Pathak, RIWATCH executive director Vijay Swami, RIWATCH administrative officer Ashokan KV, IFSCAP president Dr Emi Rumi, AITS RGU Assistant Professor Dr Tarun Mene, members of the IFCSAP, and public.

The event drew significant public interest, reflecting the growing awareness and appreciation of Arunachal’s rich cultural heritage.