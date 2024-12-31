APLS LDV unit organises literary meet

ROING, 30 Dec: The Lower Dibang Valley (LDV) district unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) on Monday organised a literary meet, themed ‘Reading in a new limelight’, at the Roing circuit house.

The event marked the revival of the meet after a two-year hiatus.

Among the attendees was APLS district unit vice president Ringu Elapra, who is also a student pursuing MA (Hindi honours) from RGU. Students from Saint Claret College, Ziro, and other institutions actively participated, making the event a vibrant platform for literary discussions.

The meet featured self-written poetry recitations by every participant, adding a personal and creative dimension to the event. It also included a novel discussion, where participants shared their views on their favourite books and reflected on their literary journeys, including when they began reading and exploring literature.

Wusimi Linggi, an active member of APLS Roing, recommended the novel Things Fall Apart by Nigerian author Chinua Achebe, and encouraged the participants to delve into its powerful narrative.

The literary meet not only celebrated the love for literature but also fostered intellectual exchange among young minds.