DLMC meeting for Dec held

DAPORIJO, 30 Dec: The Upper Subansiri District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) meeting for the month of December was held at the panchayat conference hall here on Monday.

During the meeting, which was presided over by DC Tasso Gambo, DPO Tapak Rakmi delivered a presentation on the achievements made under schemes submitted by the departments.

Industries Minister Nyato Dukam, who also attended the meeting, urged the departments to oversee the quality of works to ensure all-round development of district, while local MLA Taniya Soki stressed on on-time completion of works.

Among others, ZPC Nyato Marde and ZPMs Tanam Nacho (Nacho), Yami Hali (Gete Ripa), Ponga Gongo (Baririjo),and Jumli Dulom (Sigin) attended the meeting. (DIPRO)