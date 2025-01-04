ACCI reiterates plea to put cap on airfare

ITANAGAR, 3 Jan: The Arunachal Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) has written to union minister Kiren Rijiju over the high airfare on the Itanagar-New Delhi route, and sought his intervention in putting a cap on the ticket price between the two destinations.

ACCI president Tarh Nachung in a letter to Rijiju on Friday said that he (Nachung) had lodged a complaint with the union civil aviation minister in November last year over the exorbitant airfare and had urged the latter to take steps to make air travel affordable.

Nachung said he had also written to Rijiju in the same month last year to intervene and take up the matter with the union civil aviation minister.

In his letter to Rijiju, the ACCI president said that he [Nachung] had lodged a complaint with the civil aviation minister, informing that the airfare between Itanagar and Delhi goes upto Rs 25,000 “if the ticket is booked within 24 hours.”

He further informed Rijiju that he had also urged the civil aviation minister to start daily flight from Itanagar to Delhi, and direct flights to Bengaluru and Chennai, besides facilitating other airlines to fly from Itanagar to end Indigo Airline’s monopoly.

“I have learnt from your office that you had telephonically spoken to civil aviation secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam on these issues,” Nachung wrote in his letter to Rijiju.

Stating that no step has been taken so far to redress the grievance, the ACCI president appealed to Rijiju to take a concrete step in this regard for the benefits of air travellers from Northeast India.