Joint op results in rescue of minor girl

ITANAGAR, 3 Jan: A joint operation by the Tinsukia (Assam) police and the Itanagar women police station (WPS) resulted in the rescuing of a minor girl from Itanagar.

A case [u/s 61(2)/140(3)/143(5), BNS] in this regard had earlier been registered at the Tinsukia police station, and a police team from Tinsukia, led by SI (P) Riaz Ali, arrived at the WPS here, requesting for assistance in the operation to trace the minor.

Responding swiftly, the Itanagar WPS formed a rescue team, led by Inspector Nich Rupa, and the joint team rescued the minor from the residence of a woman, identified as Chello Aaw, in Lobby, Itanagar.

On 26 December last year, two minors – both girl cousins – were reportedly returning home from school when their aunt, one Sunita Bumis, intercepted them. She first took the children to Banderdewa, where she purchased new clothes for them. Later she separated the two, handing one of the cousins to an unknown individual and bringing the other to Itanagar, where she allegedly sold the minor to Aaw for Rs 2 lakhs.

The case remains under investigation, with extensive efforts underway to locate and rescue the other girl.

The Itanagar SP commended the effort of the WPS team, and urged the residents of the Itanagar Capital Region to refrain from illegally employing minor children as domestic help. He further said that hiring domestic workers should only be done after proper police verification.