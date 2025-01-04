APTTA seeks rationalisation of polytechnic colleges

ITANAGAR, 3 Jan: Welcoming the decision of the state government to start academic activities of the government polytechnic college in Ziro (L/Subansiri) from the 2025-26 academic session, the Arunachal Pradesh Technical Teachers’ Association (APTTA) suggested that the state government focus on rationalising the existing ones, preferably one polytechnic college each in the north, south, east, west and dentral regions of the state with additional funding for infrastructure development, faculty training, and industry partnerships.

“There are six government polytechnic colleges (GPC) already operational (out of 14 sanctioned), namely RGGPC in Itanagar, GPCs in Pasighat, Roing, Laying and Dirang and CPNGPC in Namsai, and establishment of remaining eight GPCs is in the pipeline, including the one in Ziro,” the APTTA said, and pointed out that “concerns have been raised about the intake of students and quality of education provided by some of these polytechnic colleges.”

Claiming that poor performance of students in schools, particularly in science and mathematics, have largely contributed in less intake of students in polytechnic colleges, the association said that “growing polytechnic colleges with respect to state’s less population also contributed less intake as students get distributed in these colleges during admission.”

Urging the chief minister to expedite the construction of degree engineering colleges in Toru and Tezu, the APTTA also appealed to the CM to take necessary action for upgrading Rajiv Gandhi Government Polytechnic College (RGGPC) in Itanagar from a diploma-level engineering college to a degree-level engineering college.

“Once the higher authorities give final approval, RGGPC will be the first degree-level government engineering college in the state,” it said.

The association also reiterated its demand for early separation of the directorate of technical education from the DHTE. “A dedicated directorate will enable better management and coordination of technical education institutions, ultimately leading to improved quality of technical education, enhanced employability of youths, technical experts, and academic leaders to guide policy decisions of government,” the association added.