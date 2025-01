Players leave for Nat’l Sr Atya Patya C’ship

ITANAGAR, 3 Jan: Thirteen players from Arunachal Pradesh have left for Maharashtra to participate in the 37th Men and the 33rd Women Seniors Atya Patya National Championship, to be held in Mauli, Maharashtra, from 3 to 5 January.

The state contingent is being led by its general secretary Shakti Lamgu.

 The selected players are Bhanu Lollen, Taison Nidak, Pani Tabo, Thagun Doka, Nangram Tasang, Pakto Uli, Pani Akash, Gyamar Rahul, Gebo Sangdo, Prem Tagang, Wanggo Lowang, Hari Lamgu, and Nani Lamgu.