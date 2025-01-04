CM praises efforts to increase forest cover in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, 3 Jan: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday commended the state forest department and stakeholders for their collective efforts in preserving and expanding the state’s forest cover.

This initiative is critical for maintaining ecological balance and sustaining life on Earth, he said.

Khandu’s reaction came after the India State of Forest Report (ISFR)-2023, which was released last year, put Arunachal Pradesh among the top three states having the largest forest and tree cover.

Tree cover means the total area of land covered by trees, irrespective of whether or not the trees are part of a forest.

On the other hand, forest cover refers to the area covered by a forest ecosystem.

According to the report, Arunachal secured the second position with 67,083 sq kms of forest and tree cover, trailing Madhya Pradesh with 85,724 sq kmsand ahead of Maharashtra with 65,383 sq kms.

“It is a great delight that ISFR-2023 has placed Arunachal Pradesh in the top three states for forest and tree cover,” Khandu said in a post shared on X.

The report has also put Arunachal in the second spot with 65,882 sq km forest cover after Madhya Pradesh with a total area of 77,073 sq kms forest cover and Chhattisgarh in the third place with a total area of 55,812 sq kms.

The report also showed that several states, including Mizoram, Lakshadweep, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Arunachal, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Manipur, maintain forest cover above 75 percent.

Khandu emphasised the vital role of forests in mitigating climate change by acting as natural air purifiers and regulating ecosystems.

“By going green, we protect soil, regulate water cycles, and support biodiversity while enjoying resources like wood, fruits, and medicinal plants,” he stated in another social media post.

He urged everyone to sustain these efforts for a healthier environment and sustainable development for future generations, according to PTI.

ATNS adds. Arunachal Pradesh reportedly lost 549 square kilometres (sq kms) of forest cover between 2021 and 2023, with the total area under forest cover in the state now at 65,881.57 sq kms[78.67%], according to India State of Forest Report (ISFR)-2023.

The state’s total forest cover in 2021 was estimated at 66,431 sq kms (79.33%).

Arunachal is among five states which have shown significant losses of forest cover outside the recorded forest area (RFA).

Madhya Pradesh has lost the highest 344.77 sq kms, followed by Rajasthan (110.65 sq kms), Andhra Pradesh (55.19 sq kms), Arunachal (45.32 sq kms) and Maharashtra (41.07 sq kms).