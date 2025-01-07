Retd sports officer Meitei passes away

CHIMPU, 6 Jan: The sports & youth affairs department’s retired sports officer Oinam Boby Meitei passed away in Imphal, Manipur, on 4 January.

He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son.

Meitei had joined the erstwhile Arunachal Pradesh State Sports Council as an LDC in 1987. He had served as a football coach for seven years from 1987, before being promoted to the post of sports officer in 1994.

Meitei retired from service in February, 2020.

He did his graduation in bachelor of physical education and diploma in football coaching from Sant Gagde Baba Amravati University, Maharashtra.

As a technically qualified coach, Meitei produced numerous national- and international-level football players and contributed a lot to promotion and development of sports in Arunachal Pradesh, the state’s sports directorate said in a release.

The officers and staff of the sports and youth affairs department deeply mourned the passing away of Meitei.

In a condolence meeting here on Monday, they observed two minutes of silence in memory and honour of late Meitei, and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.