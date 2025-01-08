RGUSU alumni donate books to indigenous school

MWYA, 7 Jan: The 2017 batch of the Rajiv Gandhi University Students’ Union (RGUSU) on Tuesday donated a collection of nearly 200 novels and educational books to the Nyubu Nyvgam Yerko, an indigenous tribal school nestled in Mwya village in Keyi Panyor district.

This year’s reunion chairman, Neelam Gaap, emphasised the significance of giving back as a core tenet of the alumni’s annual gathering. “Our reunion is not just a time for celebration,” Gaap said. “It’s an opportunity to contribute meaningfully to the communities we are a part of. We actively seek out ways to support local initiatives, whether through educational support, environmental conservation, or other avenues of service.”

He expressed his gratitude to Likha Pehi, owner of Holy Christ School Mission School, Nirjuli, for generously supporting the initiative by providing a significant portion of the donated books.

During their visit, the RGUSU alumni engaged with both students and faculty members of the school.

Language teacher Tarh Tuma received the book donation and expressed gratitude for the team’s initiative. He explained that the nyubu nyvgam yerko serves as a vital institution for imparting traditional knowledge and preserving the rich cultural heritage of the indigenous Nyishi people.