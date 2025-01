Prem Chetry

BOMDILA, 9 Jan: West Kameng District Industries Centre Assistant Director Passang Tsering on Thursday provided financial assistance to the victims of the fire accident that had recently occurred near Kakaling here.

Deepak Deka and his family lost everything in the fire accident that reduced their house to ashes on Monday.

Tsering handed over cash assistance to the family,and assured to provide accommodation to the family at his own expense.