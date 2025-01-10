Awareness camp on animal fertility

YACHULI, 9 Jan: Sixty-five progressive farmers benefitted from an ‘awareness camp on animal reproductive health and fertility-cum-FMD vaccination programme’ held here in Keyi Panyor district on Thursday.

During the programme, ADC Suraj Gurung and DVO Dr Hano Tama highlighted the government-sponsored schemes in the district, while Yachuli SVO Lige Basar spoke on the importance and benefits of artificial insemination in cattle, buffaloes and other animals.

Keyi Panyor KVK scientist Dr Joram Tatam spoke on the importance of commercial piggery, diseases control, etc.