Awareness prog on women empowerment

ITANAGAR, 9 Jan: The Muskan Women Foundation (MWF), in collaboration with the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), organised a legal awareness programme on ‘Women empowerment, girl child education, legal rights for women, substance abuse, HIV/AIDS’ at Nyapin in Kurung Kumey district on Thursday.

Attending the programme, APSCW Chairperson Kenjum Pakam spoke on the importance of self-help groups and girl child education. Pakam also emphasised on the need for marriage registration.

APSCW Vice Chairperson Nabam Yahi Tad highlighted the legal provisions for women, and appealed to the participants not to misuse the peril law. She spoke also on social media, preservation of one’s identity, language and culture, and women’s financial empowerment.

APSCW member Kago T Yasung highlighted the power and functions of the APSCW, while the winner of Mrs Asia International-2024, Koj Baya Eshi, spoke on substance abuse, alcoholism and HIV/AIDS.

ICDS Deputy Director Kago Maya Gyati delivered a lecture on the government schemes for women and children.

Nyopin-II ZPM Tadar Tadey commended the APSCW and the MWF for organising the awareness programme, saying that such programmes benefit not only women and girl children but the society as a whole.

MWF president Ngurang Anung also spoke.

More than 100 participants, including Mrs Arunachal finalists, gaon burah, gaon buri, and ICDS officials attended the programme.